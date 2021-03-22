UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Stake Reduced by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in UniFirst by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 262,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,640,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNF opened at $225.38 on Monday. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $125.56 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.73 and a 200-day moving average of $205.79.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $446.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.79 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. Equities analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNF. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut UniFirst from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.67.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

