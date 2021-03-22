1,865 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Herc by 40,000.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Herc by 987.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Herc by 1,702.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Shares of HRI opened at $99.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $110.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average is $60.90.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

