Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 82,313 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,313 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 28,117 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.4% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.54.

In related news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $158,382.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,125,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,044 shares of company stock valued at $7,769,081 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $83.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.97. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

