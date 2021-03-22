Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $72,000 Investment in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $314,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 35,674 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $273,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $819,000.

OSMT stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $242.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lowered their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

