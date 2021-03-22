Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 8,236.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 37,371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Gentex by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $35.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $58,690.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,402.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,672 shares of company stock worth $1,297,775. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

