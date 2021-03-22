Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $35.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

