Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $343,000 Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,244 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in nVent Electric were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2,602.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $28.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

