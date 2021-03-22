Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.03 Million

Equities analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to report sales of $150.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.33 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $179.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $608.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $605.49 million to $611.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $636.22 million, with estimates ranging from $632.88 million to $639.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

