Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will report sales of $11.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.49 million and the highest is $11.50 million. Neuronetics posted sales of $11.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year sales of $60.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.67 million to $60.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $74.96 million, with estimates ranging from $73.82 million to $76.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $13.36 on Monday. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $339.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

In related news, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $80,926.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,416.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $95,467.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,428 shares of company stock valued at $798,452. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 12,625.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

