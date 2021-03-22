iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000.

BATS EZU opened at $46.20 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.44.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

