Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,362 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,782,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $76.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $316,341.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,399 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

