Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 229.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

In related news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,264.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total value of $651,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quaker Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

KWR opened at $248.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 689.55 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $108.14 and a 52 week high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $385.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.