Citigroup Inc. Has $883,000 Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 162.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Brink’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 82,334 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 16.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 13.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BCO opened at $82.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.42. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCO. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their target price on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

In other The Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

