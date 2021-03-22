Citigroup Inc. Purchases 7,224 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Azul were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,893,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,180,000 after purchasing an additional 288,743 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Azul by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,272,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after buying an additional 73,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Azul by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 641,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 417,740 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at $9,215,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter worth $2,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $22.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.62. Azul S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

Azul Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

