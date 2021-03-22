Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,886 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Colfax were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth $30,304,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth about $27,348,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,086,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,601,000 after buying an additional 703,654 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 43.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,467,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,023,000 after buying an additional 442,399 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 497.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 411,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,732,000 after acquiring an additional 342,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $850,948.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,611 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

CFX stock opened at $44.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -894.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.20 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

