Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRTX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,828,000 after acquiring an additional 38,290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,554,000 after buying an additional 27,853 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $9,912,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $835,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,020,500 shares of company stock worth $120,203,870 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $116.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -58.05 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.18. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.13 and a 1 year high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.89). As a group, equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.