Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Murphy USA were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUSA. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 715.4% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $137.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.74. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

