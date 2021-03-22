3,067 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 326,286 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 251,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 219,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 49,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter.

BSJO opened at $24.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09.

