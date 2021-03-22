Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 144 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $200.25 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.68 and a 1 year high of $213.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.34.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.11.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $250,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,681 shares in the company, valued at $13,033,330.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,467,583. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

