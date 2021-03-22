Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $61,000 Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AB. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $42.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $42.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.02.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.97%.

In related news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on AllianceBernstein from $38.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

