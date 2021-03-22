BlackRock Inc. Sells 6,484 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 714,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $17,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 226,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 75,977 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BATRA opened at $30.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $316.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, Director David E. Rapley sold 1,125 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,638 shares in the company, valued at $337,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

