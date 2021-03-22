Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,712 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wingstop were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

NASDAQ WING opened at $131.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.04 and a 200-day moving average of $136.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on WING. CL King began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

