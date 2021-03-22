$5.31 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to report $5.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.22 billion and the highest is $5.39 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $21.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.14 billion to $22.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.36 billion to $22.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter worth $243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 3.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 178.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 38.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IP opened at $53.58 on Monday. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $56.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

