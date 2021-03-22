Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $178.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.80 and a 12-month high of $222.08. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.68%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,316.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

