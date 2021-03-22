Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,530 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 153.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on FLO shares. Stephens started coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $23.61 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.