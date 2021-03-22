11,120 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $1,561,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $1,812,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $6,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of VNT opened at $32.12 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.