Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1,823.1% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 46,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after buying an additional 44,430 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 26,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $1,487,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.60.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $153.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.14 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

