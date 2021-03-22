Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 26.9% during the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 4,368,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,166,000 after acquiring an additional 926,711 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,718,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 273,339 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,412,000 after buying an additional 17,149 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,537,000 after buying an additional 363,692 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,242.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $792,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,656.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,847,060. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

H opened at $87.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.62 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.