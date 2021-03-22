Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,850 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 101.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 196,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM opened at $27.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.18. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

