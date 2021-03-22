Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,231,581 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,455 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.1% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $273,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $230.35 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

