Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Air Lease were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Air Lease by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Air Lease by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,500,000 after purchasing an additional 97,567 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of AL stock opened at $48.08 on Monday. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

