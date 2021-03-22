Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) CEO Sells $1,264,000.00 in Stock

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $15.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.57. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,402,000 after buying an additional 154,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTGC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

