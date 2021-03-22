Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,827 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Vicor worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 12.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Vicor by 185.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 15.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $743,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of VICR opened at $87.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 487.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.20. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $104.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $301,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $191,014.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,869.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,271 shares of company stock valued at $7,286,456 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

