Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 8,100 Shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 279,438 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AE. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 12,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AE opened at $37.54 on Monday. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $159.58 million, a P/E ratio of -72.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The energy company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.70. Adams Resources & Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Adams Resources & Energy Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.