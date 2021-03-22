Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of The Providence Service worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRSC. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in The Providence Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,398,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in The Providence Service in the third quarter valued at about $11,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Providence Service by 232.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 80,527 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Providence Service in the third quarter valued at about $6,182,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Providence Service by 282.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after buying an additional 63,901 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRSC opened at $155.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,592.57 and a beta of 0.84. The Providence Service Co. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $156.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Providence Service in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

