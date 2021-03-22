TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 314,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.51% of TriMas worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 44.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,576,000 after purchasing an additional 956,940 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter worth $12,739,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriMas by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,528,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,406,000 after buying an additional 157,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after buying an additional 110,197 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of TriMas by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 304,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 109,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $34,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 1,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $54,212.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,620 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $32.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.89. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 0.80.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

