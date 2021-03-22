ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 475,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 615.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 208,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $16.62 on Monday. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.49.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Equities analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.53%.

ESSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

