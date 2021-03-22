Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.25% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 147,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 188,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 43,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $18.13 on Monday. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $183.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

