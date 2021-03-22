Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 104.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 363,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,548,000 after acquiring an additional 806,581 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,338,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,594,000 after purchasing an additional 296,874 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,862,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,706,000 after purchasing an additional 229,422 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,757,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,476,000 after purchasing an additional 378,344 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,646,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,233,000 after purchasing an additional 139,778 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.20 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86.

