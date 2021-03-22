Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.88% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 31,045 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,865,000 after buying an additional 387,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $6.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $198.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.77. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 921.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 6,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $44,278.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 3,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $27,545.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,839.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,292 shares of company stock worth $168,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

