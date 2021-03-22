Rhumbline Advisers Buys 8,503 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of National Vision worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Vision by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in National Vision during the third quarter worth $206,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $43.58 on Monday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,089.77, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.55.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

