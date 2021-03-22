Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 261,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,413,000. Steel Canyon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,671,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,371,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,880,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHNG shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

