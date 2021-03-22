Orin Green Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000. Apple comprises about 2.0% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in Apple by 318.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 19,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,590,000 after purchasing an additional 493,595 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 697,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,745,000 after purchasing an additional 516,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 80,228 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $119.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.02. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

