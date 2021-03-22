Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.80 Million Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Murphy Oil worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $91,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

MUR opened at $18.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,017 shares of company stock worth $2,469,008. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

