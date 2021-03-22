Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,947,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,094,000 after purchasing an additional 484,536 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,285,000 after buying an additional 1,240,973 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 7.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,644,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 107,422 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 12.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,395,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,740,000 after acquiring an additional 159,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 34.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 972,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 251,511 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $21.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

