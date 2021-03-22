Brokerages Expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Will Announce Earnings of $3.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) will report earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.27. RenaissanceRe posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 417.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full year earnings of $14.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.46 to $15.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $16.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.68 to $17.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $162.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.05 and a 200-day moving average of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $120.19 and a one year high of $201.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.77%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

