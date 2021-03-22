Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.87% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 888.4% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 275,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 248,026 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 31,803 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JKD opened at $221.91 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $122.90 and a 52-week high of $224.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.83.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

