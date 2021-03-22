Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,927 NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,157,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.

Get NextGen Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS NGACU opened at $11.06 on Monday. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.