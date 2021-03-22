Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $66,000 in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,944 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 318.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $73,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,389.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $58,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,800 shares of company stock valued at $622,292. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABTX opened at $42.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $862.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.20. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.13 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 18.68%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

