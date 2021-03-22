Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,240 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 83,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 458.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 42,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 613,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 305,111 shares during the period. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of GBCI opened at $60.25 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.34 million. Analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

